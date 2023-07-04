Analyzing BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 1 5 10 0 2.56 BeiGene 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abbott Laboratories and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $121.26, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. BeiGene has a consensus target price of $278.81, indicating a potential upside of 54.17%. Given BeiGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and BeiGene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $43.65 billion 4.27 $6.93 billion $3.29 32.59 BeiGene $1.42 billion 12.34 -$2.00 billion ($18.58) -9.73

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 13.98% 22.36% 11.11% BeiGene -123.48% -41.58% -29.09%

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats BeiGene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.