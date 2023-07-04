Analyzing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and The Competition

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 679 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.16 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 7.41

Volatility & Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.71%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

