Analyzing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Free Report) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eastern Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.11%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.19 $15.08 million $3.54 6.56 Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 2.79 $199.76 million ($0.30) -41.27

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74% Eastern Bankshares 25.57% 8.61% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. It operates branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

