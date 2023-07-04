Analyzing Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Neonode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.11 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Neonode $5.67 million 22.09 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Ostin Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ostin Technology Group and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Neonode -87.92% -25.25% -22.94%

Volatility & Risk

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats Neonode on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group



Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About Neonode



Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. The company licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

