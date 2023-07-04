Analyzing NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) & Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN Group and Brambles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NN Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $25.36 billion 0.41 $3.90 billion N/A N/A Brambles $5.56 billion 2.44 $593.30 million N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares NN Group and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NN Group and Brambles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN Group presently has a consensus target price of $50.92, indicating a potential upside of 173.03%. Given NN Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than Brambles.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NN Group beats Brambles on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

(Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About Brambles

(Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.