Analyzing Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) & Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Free Report) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Clever Leaves -326.85% -44.17% -35.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $64.86 million N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A Clever Leaves $17.80 million 0.54 -$66.17 million ($1.26) -0.17

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Clever Leaves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qilian International Holding Group and Clever Leaves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clever Leaves 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clever Leaves has a consensus target price of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 973.11%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats Clever Leaves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, standardized extracts, and oral solutions, as well as tetrahydrocannabinol flower. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

