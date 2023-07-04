Analyzing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $17.15 million 0.10 -$62.00 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -370.13% N/A -163.06% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for T2 Biosystems and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,421.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenovaCare beats T2 Biosystems on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

