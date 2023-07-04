Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

