Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

APMSF stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

