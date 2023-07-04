AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Up 8.6 %
APCXW stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
About AppTech Payments
