AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 8.6 %

APCXW stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

