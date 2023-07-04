Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

