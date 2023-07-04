Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $97.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,597,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and have sold 12,536,161 shares valued at $353,635,147. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,547,000 after buying an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARES opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $97.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

