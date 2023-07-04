Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

