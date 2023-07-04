Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

