ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

