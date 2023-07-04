Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.8 %

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.73. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

