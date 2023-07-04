ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $694.27 Average PT from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $694.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

ASML opened at $733.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $691.42 and its 200 day moving average is $653.40. The stock has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

