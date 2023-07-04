ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.6762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

