ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
ASPI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
