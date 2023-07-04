Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Financial Comparison

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $10.98 million 0.09 -$30.11 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.24 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure.

4.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -231.42% -98.55% Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Assure and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assure presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,714.81%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,442.64%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Assure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure



Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Sintx Technologies



Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

