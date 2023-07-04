ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

