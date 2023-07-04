ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
