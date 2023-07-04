Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of Aura Systems stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Aura Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.