Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aura Systems stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.