Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.5 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
