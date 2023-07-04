Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AVTBF opened at 0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.21.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

