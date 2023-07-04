Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

