Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

