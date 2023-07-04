Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $434.01 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.91 and its 200 day moving average is $375.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

