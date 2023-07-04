Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $233.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

