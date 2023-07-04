Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.