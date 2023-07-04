Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

