Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

