Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $596,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

