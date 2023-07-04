Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,636,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NUMV stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $327.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

