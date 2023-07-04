Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

