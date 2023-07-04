Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.