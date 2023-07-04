Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,474,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 206,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 166.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

