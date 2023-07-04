Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,443 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

