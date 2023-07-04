Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 34.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,720.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,643.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

