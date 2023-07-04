Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
