Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 154 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 107,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 125.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

