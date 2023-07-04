Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.69.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

