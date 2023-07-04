Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.