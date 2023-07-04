Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 243 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.