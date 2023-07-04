Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

