Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

