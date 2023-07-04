Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

