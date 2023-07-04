Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.