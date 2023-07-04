Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

