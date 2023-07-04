Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 106.3% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

