Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

KDP opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

